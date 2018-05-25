Compagnie Financière Tradition: Voting result of the Annual General Meeting and dividend

The Annual General Meeting held on May 24, 2018 at 3.30 pm approved the proposals of the Board of Directors published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on April 27, 2018.

The dividend consists of a cash payment of a gross amount of CHF 5.00 per bearer share of CFT with a nominal value of CHF 2.50. The amount of the dividend is CHF 34'052'000 and the retained earnings carried forward is CHF 100'179'000, subject to the amount of treasury shares held at the coupon detachment date. Compagnie Financière Tradition SA shares will trade ex-dividend on 28 May 2018 and the dividend will be paid on 30 May 2018.

