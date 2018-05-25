LeoVegas AB: LeoVegas warms up ahead of FIFA World Cup with launch of sportsbook 2.0 and new design

LeoVegas is conducting constant development to further improve the gaming experience with the launch of sportsbook 2.0 and a new design for Leovegas.com. It strengthens LeoVegas mobile position and increases the competitiveness within sports betting.

"Our new design has been created to give our customers a better overview of all games in all product verticals," comments Gustaf Hagman, CEO of LeoVegas. "The design features a simplified and more intuitive experience, which is especially important in sport, where relevance and simplicity are key factors. On top of this we are launching a number of updates and expanding ownership of the sportsbook. Together this builds further on creating a world class gaming experience and is in line with our passion "Leading the way into the mobile future". This will give us the right conditions ahead of the World Cup, but it also represents a long-term springboard towards building the world's best mobile sportsbook".

Improved sports betting experience

LeoVegas now has ownership of several sites that the sportsbook supplier Kambi previously had control over. This means that LeoVegas now has full control over what is presented and thus can push relevant content. For example, this will result in a more uniform experience with improved navigation on mobile devices, giving users the opportunity to customise the game view. It will also be more intuitive to find streaming and statistics in connection with ongoing matches.



A "Quick deposits" function is being launched, which provides deposit support directly in the betslip where customers place their bets.

The improvements will create greater conditions to retain customers who are expected to start playing during the FIFA World Cup.

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. In 2017 the company passed the threshold for being classified as a unicorn, i.e., a start-up valued at more than USD 1 billion. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a local, multibrand operator collectively referred to as Rocket X. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com/).

