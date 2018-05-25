Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market share analysis study on the heavy equipment manufacturing industry. The client, a global heavy equipment manufacturer, wanted to increase market share and sustain its competitive position in the industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005306/en/

Market Share Analysis for A Heavy Equipment Manufacturer Helps in Achieving Organizational Effectiveness. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the market share analysis experts at Infiniti,"With the help of market share analysis, firms can get a holistic view of the newest trends and find opportunities to capture additional shares in the market."

Request a Proposal to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The global heavy equipment market includes many industries including military, oil and gas, manufacturing, forestry, and public works. Growing industrial, residential, and commercial construction activities, increasing public-private partnerships, and global economic growth is anticipated to influence the demand for heavy equipment in the upcoming years. Also, the technological advancements are leading to the introduction of extremely competent heavy equipment, thus, compelling the competitors in the market to reach for new levels of differentiation.

The market share analysis offered by Infiniti helped the client to realize the amount of share that they hold and accordingly distribute their resources. The client was able to perform an assessment of their management tools, business process, and connections to internal organizational touch points to upgrade the efficiency of the resources and attain their business objectives.

This market share analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify and reach consensus on the most effective approach

Find business process re-engineering opportunities

To know more about our market share analysis, ask an analyst

This market share analysis solution provided predictive insights on:

Understanding how equipment autonomy may impact their operations and finances

Restructuring performance indicators and incentives around the customer-focused goals

To read more about the scope of our engagement, request a proposal

View the complete market share analysis study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/heavy-equipment-market-share-analysis

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005306/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us