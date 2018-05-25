sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,76 Euro		+0,01
+0,03 %
WKN: A2DYPC ISIN: US0213691035 Ticker-Symbol: 8A2 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,02
30,18
15:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC29,76+0,03 %