Trust Is Growing...Before we get to this week's cryptocurrency news, analysis, and our cryptocurrency price forecast, I want to share an experience from this past week. I was at home watching the NBA playoffs, trying to ignore the commercials, when a strange advertisement caught my eye.It followed a tomato from its birth on the vine to its end on the dinner table (where it was served as a bolognese sauce), and a diamond from its dusty beginnings to when it sparkled atop an engagement ring.The voiceover said: "This is a shipment passed 200 times, transparently tracked from port to port. This is the IBM blockchain."Let that sink in-IBM.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...