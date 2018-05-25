Dassault Aviation at EBACE 2018

(Saint-Cloud, France, May 25, 2018) - From May 29 to 31, Dassault Aviation takes part in the EBACE show in Geneva, the major European business aviation event.

Three of our Falcon business jets are presented on the static display:

a three-engine Falcon 8X,

a three-engine Falcon 900LX,

a twin-jet Falcon 2000LXS.

Designed and manufactured by Dassault Aviation, the Falcons are a family of business jets renowned for their handling qualities, flexibility of use, low fuel consumption and technological innovations.

On its booth, Dassault Aviation also presents other models of our aircraft:

the Falcon 6X, a new twin-engine Falcon under development, whose virtual reality cabin experience is offered to visitors to the show;

the Rafale, the omnirole combat aircraft, combat proven in many theatres of operations;

the nEUROn, a stealth combat drone demonstrator built under Dassault Aviation leadership, in cooperation with companies from five European countries, including Ruag for Switzerland.

Dassault Aviation realizes the synergy between civil and military fields thanks to its dual nature: the group produces its combat and business aircraft from the same design office and the same factories. High technologies from defense activities benefit civil activities, which in turn develop very competitive industrial processes.

As the hub of a strategic industrial network comprising hundreds of companies in France and international markets, Dassault Aviation is also the Thales Group's core industrial shareholder.

About Dassault Aviation :

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets and military drones. In 2017, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €4.8 billion. The company has 11,400 employees.

https://www.dassault-aviation.com/en/ (https://www.dassault-aviation.com/en/)

Twitter : @Dassault_OnAir (https://twitter.com/dassault_onair)

