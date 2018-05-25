sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,15 Euro		+0,019
+14,50 %
WKN: A2G9M7 ISIN: CA38503H2037 Ticker-Symbol: B6DA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRANADA GOLD MINE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRANADA GOLD MINE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,12
0,145
15:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRANADA GOLD MINE INC
GRANADA GOLD MINE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRANADA GOLD MINE INC0,15+14,50 %