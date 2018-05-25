New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Everything Wireless Approach Key to Capturing Nascent 5G Market," featuring Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: HMMR).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit http://nnw.fm/n9dnE

To read the original editorial, visit http://nnw.fm/6yFit

Hammer Fiber Optics' (HMMR) patented AIR System was designed around and is based on ultra-high-frequency MMDS (multichannel multipoint distribution system), utilizing frequency division duplexing for upstream and downstream (200 MHz spacing). This enables a single transmission to be shared by multiple independent signals. With such efficient use of the spectrum, Hammer's AIR System can handle two separate signals at once across a wide range of frequencies (from 3 GHz to 39 GHz), meaning spectrum in different frequencies and channels can be processed by one transceiver. This pre-5G platform is DOCSIS 3.0 compliant and is scalable to DOCSIS 3.1, allowing for speeds of 1 Gb/s and up. Using a simple, roof-mounted, bidirectional transceiver dish that is then connected to standard in-home hardware such as a cable modem or gateway via coaxial cable, Hammer Fiber Optics' solution is an ingenious marriage of cutting-edge wireless transmission technology and the kind of equipment most consumers already have in their homes. The company has already deployed this technology on Absecon Island, including Atlantic City, N.J., with happy customers seeing speeds around 300-plus Mbps downstream (100 Mbps upstream). The recent announcement that the company concluded initial development of its advanced LTE fixed wireless system means Hammer is now poised to become a leader in 5G as the standard emerges (http://nnw.fm/jE6Et).

About Hammer Fiber

Hammer Fiber Optic Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology whose holdings include Hammer Fiber Optic Investments, Ltd. D/B/A Hammer Communications, that offers internet, voice, video and data services in New Jersey, through both direct fiber as well as its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR technology. The Hammer Wireless Air technology can support a variety of applications including mobile-to-mobile, wireless DOCSIS, IoT and Smart City support as well as pre-5G network applications. For more information, visit the company's website at www.HammerComm.com

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) , a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a Company AudioPressRelease (APR). These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) is another NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution that can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNA brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is where news, content and information converge. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com