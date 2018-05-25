Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest metadata management study on the healthcare services industry. A leading player in the healthcare services industry wanted to plan an efficient metadata management strategy to guarantee relevant, reliable, and actionable control of their data ecosystem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005325/en/

Quantzig's Metadata Management for A Leading Healthcare Services Client Helps Overcome Data Entropy and Data Degradation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the healthcare services industry experts at Quantzig,"The public healthcare services segment is exploited in most of the countries where universal health care coverage is available for all citizens."

Healthcare services are one the most important sectors of the economy and the society in general. The healthcare services sector includes many organizations providing services like medical tourism, healthcare, clinical trials, and health insurance among others. It is, in fact, one of the main sectors both in terms of revenue and employment. The matters associated with the affordability of healthcare, deficiencies, and inadequate distribution of skilled health personnel are the major challenges faced while providing universal access to healthcare. Also, the healthcare industry can be divided into two segments, namely private hospitals, and public hospitals.

Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The metadata management solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to reuse datasets that were originally intended for a specific purpose. The client was able to reduce data degradation by expanding data longevity.

This metadata management solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Develop a robust metadata management system

Maintain historical records of long-term data sets

To know more about the benefits of metadata management, speak to an expert

This metadata management solution offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing the datasets to derive actionable insights from them in the long run

Ensuring quick interpretation of complex datasets

To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our research, request a proposal

View the metadata management study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/healthcare-services-metadata-management

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005325/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us