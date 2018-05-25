On April 5, 2018, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding AB (publ) were to receive observation status with reference to a press release published on the same day with information that the company had entered an agreement to divest one of its subsidiaries, Mitt Alby AB, and that the company considered the divestment to constitute a change of business that required a general meeting approval. On April 23, 2018, the company published a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting had approved the divestment of Mitt Alby AB. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding AB (publ) (AJA B, ISIN code SE0006510491, order book ID 105147) shall be removed with effect as of today. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.