Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Worth 2.16 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Type (Minimally Invasive (Stapling, Suturing), Non-Invasive), Procedure (Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass, Revision Surgery, Adjustable Gastric Banding, Mini Gastric Bypass) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 2.16 Billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.64 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 73 market data Tables and 29 Figures spread through 125 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Bariatric Surgery Devices Market"

" https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/bariatric-surgery-device-market-173150134.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The key factors driving the growth of Bariatric Surgery Devices Market are the growing obese population, increasing number of bariatric surgery, and increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures.

By type, the minimally invasive surgical devices are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of type, the Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is broadly segmented into minimally invasive surgical devices and non-invasive surgical devices. The minimally invasive surgical devices segment is further subdivided into stapling devices, energy/vessel sealing devices, suturing devices, and accessories. In 2018, the minimally invasive surgical devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the rising obesity rates and the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures.

By procedure, the sleeve gastrectomy segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of procedure, the market has been segmented into sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, revision bariatric surgery, non-invasive bariatric surgery, adjustable gastric banding, mini-gastric bypass, and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch. The sleeve gastrectomy segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of sleeve gastrectomy safety, effectiveness, and affordability and limited complications as compared to other bariatric procedures.

Ask for PDF Brochure:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=173150134

North America to dominate the market in 2018

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Bariatric Surgery Devices Market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rapidly growing obese population and rise in the number of bariatric surgeries.

Ethicon (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Intuitive Surgical (US), Apollo Endosurgery (US), and ReShape Lifesciences, (US) are the key players in the Bariatric Surgery Devices Market. Other players involved in this market are Aspire Bariatrics (US), Mediflex Surgical Products (US), Spatz FGIA (US), Cousin Biotech (France), and Olympus Corporation of the Americas (US).

Know more about the Bariatric Surgery Devices Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/bariatric-surgery-device-market-173150134.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441



Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets