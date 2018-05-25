Jolywood Partners with Imec to Develop Bifacial Solar Cells

TAIZHOU, China, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co. Ltd ("Jolywood" or "the Company"), a leader in the research, development and mass production of N-type bifacial solar cells, has collaborated with Imec, the world-leading research and innovation hub in nano-electronics, energy and digital technology, on developing industrialized bifacial solar cells with an average front-side conversion efficiency up to 21.9 percent. As part of the collaboration, Imec has also demonstrated screen-printed monofacial n-PERT cells with the conversion efficiency up to 22.8 percent.

"Jolywood is at the forefront of the n-type industrial technological developments in the PV industry, so we're very satisfied with the close collaboration with Imec, the world-leading PV research institution," said Dr. Zhifeng Liu, R&D Director of Jolywood. "And we're very delighted with the excellent progress in the development of the high-efficiency bifacial n-PERT solar cells that have come as part of our collaboration. With our strong commercialization capabilities and experience, we look forward to transferring the achievements into commercial production."

The new bifacial cells developed by the two parties use narrow (~40 µm) printed silver (Ag) fingers on the front side and printed aluminum (Al) fingers on the rear, the latter making contact with the emitter. By using Al instead of AgAl for the rear contacts, the cost per cell is lowered to US$0.01/Wp. On a batch of M2-sized cells (area: 244.3 cm²), an average conversion efficiency of 21.9 percent was demonstrated, with the best cell topping 22.1 percent. Used in bifacial operations under standard front illumination conditions in conjunction with an additional 0.15 sun rear illumination, these cells can achieve an efficiency of 25 percent.

Additionally, Imec also fabricates screen-printed monofacial n-PERT cells with efficiencies up to 22.8 percent, which is a state-of-the-art result for an industry-compatible fabrication process.

Also, the PV module has been proven compliant with the essential requirements, and a certificate from TÜV SÜD, the prestigious German product testing organization.

Jolywood is the world leader in the development, production and marketing of high-efficiency mono-crystalline N-type bifacial solar cells. The company is the #1 N-type Bifacial Cell Manufacturer in the world, and focuses on cutting-edge technology innovation to further improve cell efficiency and to lower the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE). Imec, on the other hand, is an international R&D and innovation hub, active in the fields of nanoelectronics and digital technologies.

About Imec

Imec is the world-leading research and innovation hub in nano-electronics, energy and digital technologies. What makes it unique is the combination of its widely acclaimed leadership in microchip technology and profound software and ICT expertise. By leveraging its world-class infrastructure and local and global ecosystem of partners across a multitude of industries, Imec creates groundbreaking innovation in application domains such as healthcare, smart cities and mobility, logistics and manufacturing, and energy.

About Jolywood

Jolywood (SZ: 300393) is the world leader in development, production and marketing of PV backsheet, high-efficiency mono-crystalline n-type bifacial solar cells and bifacial modules. Founded in 2008, Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd. (Jolywood Suzhou) is the largest manufacturer of PV backsheet worldwide, with an annual production capacity of over 100 million square meters. Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Jolywood Taizhou), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jolywood Suzhou, was founded in 2016 and tops the global solar industry with 2.1GW in manufacturing capacity of N-type bifacial solar cells since 2017. As the world confronts growing challenges of energy and environmental, Jolywood committed to the mission of "Let sunshine 24-hours serving human life" empowering people around the world to go solar by using our manufacturing and logistics expertise to address unique local energy challenges.

For more information, please visit: http://www.jolywood.cn/english.php

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696903/Jolywood.jpg