News Release

Lubrizol Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate

TPU Expansion in Avon Lake



CLEVELAND, May 25, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces it held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 24, 2018, celebrating the successful start-up of its latest TPU capacity expansion in Avon Lake, Ohio. The expansion is part of Lubrizol's strategic global capacity expansion program supporting the company's Engineered Polymers business and well-known product lines including Estane thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and others.

Nearly $30 million investment at Avon Lake site, expected to add 15 local jobs

Part of Lubrizol's strategic investment in Engineered Polymers, totaling nearly $80 million across the globe

New state-of-the-art manufacturing assets are custom designed, based on more than 60 years of deep experience in TPU synthesis, process engineering and applications

Engineered Polymers' new branding, "Advancing Materials. Elevating Performance." premiered at the event

Lubrizol's expansion efforts are a direct result of the company anticipating demand for specialty polymers and compounds to grow at double digit rates. Nathan Deutsch, plant manager for the Avon Lake TPU production facility, notes that the expansion adds significant new capacity. The project was completed on time, on budget and commissioned safely and successfully - all in about 20 months, a remarkable accomplishment.

Bill Snyder, who sponsored the project as global operations director for Lubrizol Engineered Polymers, comments, "I've seen a lot of projects in 30 years and this was, by far, the best, because of the combination of deep experience in process technology, engineering, manufacturing know-how, applications expertise, teamwork, focus and accountability. Today is a fitting celebration for success delivered, without compromise."

Jian-Wei Dong, general manager of Lubrizol Engineered Polymers, remarks, "Lubrizol has been recognized as a market leader since its invention of TPU for commercial use in 1959. Our staged investments, from acquisitions to continued expansion of this important manufacturing site, demonstrate our long-term commitment to innovation, the markets we serve and supporting customer growth. The added capabilities ensure we deliver world class quality and with more sustainable manufacturing practices."

Mike Vaughn, vice president of operations, HSES and supply chain for The Lubrizol Corporation states, "These investments, the new capabilities, our continued focus on process automation and operational excellence ensure the integrity of our products and improve the safety, reliability and yield at our plant and, in turn, our contribution to the community. These are critical components to Lubrizol's core beliefs and philosophy."

Lubrizol has enjoyed excellent community relations with the City of Avon Lake, Lorain County, and the State of Ohio for many years. The ceremony was attended by local community dignitaries and state officials. In attendance were Avon Lake Mayor, Greg Zilka; Avon Lake Economic Development Director, Ted Esborn; Lorain County Commissioner (president), Ted Kalo; Lorain County Commissioner (vice president), Matt Lundy; Ohio State Senator, Gayle Manning; representatives from JobsOhio; and others, including employees, key contractors and the media.

The new branding for the Engineered Polymers business, "Advancing Materials, Elevating Performance" speaks directly to the intentions of the investment and start-up, which is delivering customer success in high value applications through Lubrizol's Estane TPU and other portfolio products.

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

Nathan Deutsch, plant manager for the Avon Lake facility, welcomes attendees to the ribbon cutting ceremony and recognizes all who contributed to the successful expansion and start-up.

Jian-Wei Dong, general manager of Lubrizol Engineered Polymers, speaks about the importance of the manufacturing site, which demonstrates a long-term commitment to innovation, world class quality, sustainable manufacturing practices and customer growth.

Mike Vaughn, vice president of operations, HSES and supply chain for The Lubrizol Corporation notes that process automation and operational excellence assures safety, product integrity, reliability and yield at the plant, as well as Lubrizol's contribution to the community.

Jian-Wei Dong, general manager of Lubrizol Engineered Polymers' TPU business, cuts the ribbon alongside company and public officials at the ceremony commemorating the latest thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) capacity expansion at Lubrizol's Avon Lake, Ohio plant. Pictured from left to right are Ted Kalo, Lorain County Commissioner (president); Walter Good, JobsOhio (Team Northeast Ohio); Matt Cybulski, JobsOhio (director, energy & chemicals); Jian-Wei Dong, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers (general manager); Greg Zilka, Avon Lake, Ohio Mayor; Gayle Manning, Ohio State Senator; Nathan Deutsch, Lubrizol (Avon Lake TPU plant manager); Mike Vaughn, The Lubrizol Corporation (vice president of operations, HSES and supply chain) and Matt Lundy, Lorain County Commissioner (vice president)

Media Contacts

Michael Priola

+1 216 447-5697

The Lubrizol Corporation

Web Sites

www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers)

www.lubrizol.com (http://www.lubrizol.com)

# # #





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lubrizol via Globenewswire

