With effect from May 28, 2018, the subscription rights in Empir Group AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including June 7, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: EMPIR TR B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011282391 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 155407 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from May 28, 2018, the paid subscription shares in Empir Group AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: EMPIR BTA B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011282409 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 155408 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Carl Barbäck, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.