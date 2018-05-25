Press Release: ABN AMRO nominates Tom de Swaan as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

ABN AMRO nominates Tom de Swaan as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

ABN AMRO announces today that its Supervisory Board proposes to appoint Tom de Swaan to the Supervisory Board for a period of four years. Upon approval by the General Meeting, the Supervisory Board will appoint Tom de Swaan as Chairman of the Supervisory Boards of ABN AMRO Group N.V and ABN AMRO Bank N.V. The appointment is subject to approval by the regulators.

Steven ten Have, Acting Chairman of the Supervisory Board, comments: "We are very pleased to welcome Tom de Swaan as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Tom de Swaan fits the profile with his extensive knowledge and experience as a senior executive and non-executive board member, nationally and internationally, both in the financial sector and elsewhere."

Kees van Dijkhuizen, CEO of ABN AMRO, added: "I'm delighted to welcome Tom de Swaan as the new Chairman of our Supervisory Board and very much look forward to working with him."

Tom de Swaan has held senior positions with a range of financial institutions, including supervisory authorities. He was a member of the Governing Board of De Nederlandsche Bank (1986-1998), member of the Executive Board and CFO of ABN AMRO (1999-2006), and Chairman of the board of the Zurich Insurance Group (2013-2018). In addition, Tom de Swaan has developed a broad portfolio of corporate and not-for-profit activities, and has served on several boards, including that of GlaxoSmithKline, DSM, Ahold and Van Lanschot.

An Extraordinary General Meeting for the appointment of Tom de Swaan will be organized shortly. His appointment is endorsed by NLFI, in accordance with their consultation right as set out in the Relationship Agreement between NLFI and ABN AMRO. Tom de Swaan will succeed Steven ten Have, who has been Acting Chairman of the Supervisory Board since 5 February 2018.

ABN AMRO Press Office

Jeroen van Maarschalkerweerd

Head of Media Relations & PR

pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com)

+31 20 6288900 ABN AMRO Investor Relations

Dies Donker

Head of Investor Relations investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)

+31 20 6282282









