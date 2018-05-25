Technavio projects the global anti-plagiarism software market for the education sectorto post a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast period. The increase in the number of online assignment and project submission platforms is expected to impact growth through 2018-2022.

E-learning involves the online submission of examinations and assignments by students. This involves the use of a variety of content available online. The anti-plagiarism software helps in improving the writing skills of students by enabling them to understand correct paraphrasing techniques and it also helps them to remove duplicated content.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for legal and authentic data as one of the key emerging trends to drive the global anti-plagiarism software market for the education sector:

Rising demand for legal and authentic data

There is an increasing demand for authentic and legal data from publishers, universities, and schools which use online forums for educational purposes. The anti-plagiarism software analyses documents based on internal as well as external databases.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio foreducation technologyresearch, "Vendors are making efforts to expand their internal database. They are working on providing a customized database to end-users depending on their budget and needs. This will lead to the growth of the market over the forecast period."

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global anti-plagiarism software market for the education sectorby end-users (research institutions and academic institutions) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the global anti-plagiarism software market for the education sector was dominated by the Americas with a revenue share of more than 58% followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. A key influencing factor for increasing sales in the Americas is the keen inclination to provide high-quality education.

