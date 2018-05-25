Klövern AB (publ): Klövern publishes prospectus and applies for listing of bond loan on Nasdaq Stockholm

Klövern AB (publ) announced on 27 March 2018 the issuance of an unsecured green bond loan in the total amount of SEK 900 million under a framework amount of SEK 2,500 million. The bonds have a tenor of four years and a variable interest rate of three-month STIBOR + 400 basis points with final maturity in April 2022.

Klövern has applied for listing of the bond loan on Nasdaq Stockholm's Sustainable Bond List. The first day of trading is expected to be 28 May 2018.

Klövern has in relation thereto prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has today been approved by and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Swedish: lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The prospectus will be available at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se (http://www.fi.se)) and Klövern's website (www.klovern.se (http://www.klovern.se)). Paper copies may be obtained at Klövern's office in Nyköping.

Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70 458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se (mailto:rutger.arnhult@klovern.se)

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76 777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se (mailto:lars.norrby@klovern.se)

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se (http://www.klovern.se).

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se (mailto:info@klovern.se).

This information is information that Klövern AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 16:00 CEST on 25 May 2018.

180525 Klövern publishes prospectus and applies for listing... (pdf) (http://hugin.info/134084/R/2195357/850570.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Klövern AB (publ) via Globenewswire

