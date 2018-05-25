sprite-preloader
Manitex International, Inc. to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2018 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX) a leading international provider of truck and knuckle boom cranes today announced that it will be participating in the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational being held during June 4-6 in Los Angeles, CA.

COO and President Steve Kiefer will provide an update in group presentation format on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 9:30 AM PT, and will additionally be available for 1/1s for the entirety of the day. Attendees may schedule 1/1s through LD Micro (details below) or by contacting Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for Manitex.

"The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date." stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "When the fires caused the cancellation of our Main Event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View Manitex International's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MNTX

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered specialized equipment including boom truck, truck and knuckle boom cranes. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Italy, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, O&S, Badger, Sabre, and Valla.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Company Contact

Manitex International, Inc.
David Langevin
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
(708) 237-2060
dlangevin@manitex.com

Darrow Associates Inc.
Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director
Investor Relations
(516) 419-9915
pseltzberg@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Manitex International, Inc. via LD Micro


