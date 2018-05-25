Nasdaq has agreed to admit the following mortgage bond futures to trading and clearing as of 1st of June, 2018 ISIN Underlying code Name Expiration date Settlement (fixing) date SE0011269992 5775 3YMBFU8 27-09-2018 01-10-2018 SE0011270016 5776 20YMBFU8 27-09-2018 01-10-2018 SE0011270024 5777 30YMBFU8 27-09-2018 01-10-2018 See more details in the attached documents. For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis Modell at tel + 45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=680877