Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2018) - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL) (formerly Telferscot Resources Inc.) ("Canntab" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it continues to expand its extensive intellectual property portfolio through the recent filing of 2 additional Canadian patent applications. Canntab's portfolio now includes 13 patent applications in Canada, the United States and internationally. These filings build on Canntab's growing intellectual property portfolio, which already included patent applications and trademark applications in the United States and Canada. The new Canadian patent applications that were filed pertain to a variety of Canntab's innovative technologies related to oral dosage formulations of pharmaceutical cannabis, including Sustained Release Cannabinoid Formulations and Sustained Release Cannabinoid Pellets.

Previously filed applications relate to Immediate Release Cannabidiol Formulations; Modified-Release Multi-Layer Cannabinoid Formulations; Flash-Melt Cannabinoid Formulations; and Bi-layer Cannabinoid Tablets.

These patent applications are part of Canntab's continuing strategy to develop a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio which covers the company's technology and formulations related to pharmaceutical preparations which contain natural or synthetic cannabinoids. Canntab is currently developing a number of products which utilize this technology, which includes a variety of extended released tablets containing a mixture of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (Cannabidiol) that may be helpful in the treatment of a number of ailments, such as

sleep disorders;

post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD);

social anxiety;

addiction;

arthritis;

general pain;

pain management and appetite loss associated with cancer treatments; and

addiction treatment therapy of opioids and other painkillers.

Canntab is currently in the process of seeking approval from Health Canada for its extended release tablets and making batches of the tablets for third-party clinical trials in Canada. The company also plans to enter the United States market by obtaining a manufacturing and distributors license in certain US states.

About Canntab

Canntab Therapeutics Limited is a Canadian cannabis oral dosage formulation company based in Markham Ontario, engaged in the research and development of advanced pharmaceutical grade formulations of cannabinoids. Canntab has developed in- house technology to deliver standardized medical cannabis extract from selective strains in a variety of extended/sustained release pharmaceutical dosages for therapeutic use. Simply put, Canntab's mission is to put the "Medical" into medicinal cannabis!

