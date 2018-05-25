Den 11 april 2018 observationsnoterades aktierna i Wilson Therapeutics AB ("Bolaget") med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., genom dess dotterbolag Alexion Pharma Nordics Holding AB ("Alexion"). Den 25 maj 2018 offentliggjorde Alexion ett pressmeddelande med information om att erbjudandet har accepterats av aktieägare i sådan utsträckning att Alexion äger och kontrollerar 97.7 procent av utestående aktier i Bolaget och att erbjudandet fullföljs. Den 25 maj 2018 inkom Bolaget med en ansökan till Nasdaq Stockholm AB om avnotering från Nasdaq Stockholm. Samma dag offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget ansökt om avnotering. Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera sitt beslut att aktierna i Wilson Therapeutics (WTX, ISIN-kod SE0008293674, orderboks-ID 121819) ska observationsnoteras. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Carl Barbäck eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00. On April 11, 2018, the shares in Wilson Therapeutics AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public offer from Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. through its subsidiary Alexion Pharma Nordics Holding AB ("Alexion"). On May 25, 2015, Alexion published a press release with information that the offer had been accepted to an extent that Alexion owns and holds 97.7 percent of the outstanding shares in the Company and that the offer was declared unconditional. On May 25, 2018, the Company submitted an application to Nasdaq Stockholm AB regarding delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm. The same day the Company published a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision that the shares in Wilson Therapeutics (WTX, ISIN-code SE0008293674, order book-ID 121819) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Carl Barbäck or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.