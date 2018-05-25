William Penn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Receipt of Regulatory Approvals

LEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2018 / William Penn Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK: WMPN) announced today that it has received the two remaining regulatory approvals necessary in connection with its previously announced merger of Audubon Savings Bank ("ASB") with and into the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, William Penn Bank. The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance approved both William Penn Bank's application to merge with ASB as well as ASB's application to convert to a savings association in connection with the merger. The Company previously announced that it had received the approval of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"). The merger is expected to close early in the third quarter of calendar 2018. The completion of the merger is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including approval by the ASB members.

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for William Penn Bank, which serves Bucks County, Pennsylvania through its main office in Levittown, and additional branch offices in Morrisville and Richboro, Pennsylvania. The Company's executive offices are located at 1309 S. Woodbourne Road, Levittown, Pennsylvania 19057. William Penn Bank's deposits are insured up to the legal maximum (generally $250,000 per depositor) by the FDIC. The primary federal regulator for William Penn Bank is the FDIC.

Senior Management: Terry L. Sager, President and Chief Executive Officer; James Douglas, Vice President and Chief Lending Officer; and Peter Meier, Interim Chief Financial Officer.



Board of Directors: William J. Feeney (Chairman), Craig Burton, Charles Corcoran, Glenn Davis, William B. K. Parry, Jr., and Terry L. Sager. Mr. Corcoran, who had announced his intended retirement this month, has determined not to retire from the Board of Directors and will continue his service on the Board of the Company as well as William Penn Bank and William Penn MHC.

