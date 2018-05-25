Marijuana News TodayA recurring trend we've seen rears its ugly head again in the marijuana news today as the Ohio marijuana legalization process faces delays.The Ohio Board of Pharmacy was supposed to announce on Wednesday which applicants would be approved to operate medical marijuana dispensaries, but that announcement has been delayed until June. (Source: "Ohio Delays Awarding Licenses To Medical Marijuana Dispensaries," WOSU, May 24, 2018.)The excuse provided by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy is that they had an insufficient amount of information to move ahead.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...