

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oscar-winning producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with rape and several other counts of sexual abuse involving two women after he surrendered to New York police Friday.



Weinstein, 66, 'was arrested, processed and charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women,' the New York Police Department said in a statement. He was escorted out of the police station in lower Manhattan in handcuffs.



Some celebrities, who have accused Weinstein of sexually harassing them, have welcomed the charges.



'Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice,' said actress Rose McGowan. Italian actress Asia Argento reacted to the news in a one-word tweet saying 'Boom.'



The biggest sex scandal that rocked Hollywood was exposed by New York Times in October 2017. It published a report citing allegations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein stretching over nearly three decades against women in the film industry, his female assistants and employees, resulting in at least eight private settlements.



Several women accused Weinstein of raping them, while sexual misconduct allegations emerged from Hollywood A-listers such as Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Uma Thurman, Rosanna Arquette, Cara Delevingne and Gwyneth Paltrow, all who have worked with him.



The married father-of-five acknowledged mistakes he has made, but claimed that some of the sexual encounters were consensual, and denied some of the accusations as 'patently false.'



The Weinstein Company (TWC) that Weinstein co-founded fired him as its chairman following the allegations.



Weinsten's wife Georgina Chapman left him as allegations popped up.



He was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and BAFTA, while Amazon cut ties with TWC over two projects.



NYPD and London Police have been investigating some of the claims against the movie mogul, who has been at a rehabilitation center in Arizona.



