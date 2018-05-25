sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 
25.05.2018 | 17:10
(2 Leser)
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 25

FirstGroup plc

25 May 2018

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that, as per his standing instruction to allocate part of his monthly salary to acquire shares in the Company, Tim O'Toole, Chief Executive, has today purchased 12,350 shares at a price of £1.151 per share.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Enquiries

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant

020 7725 2731

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Tim O'Toole
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Executive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Share purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.15112,350
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

12,350

£14,214.85
e)Date of the transaction25/05/2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
