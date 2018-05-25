Announcements of the Nobel Prize and the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences 2018

STOCKHOLM, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awards the Nobel Prizes in Physics and Chemistry and the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

As described in Alfred Nobel's will, the Nobel Prizes in Physics and Chemistry should be awarded to "the person who shall have made the most important discovery or invention within the field of physics" and "the person who shall have made the most important chemical discovery or improvement".

The Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Prize in Literature, has decided that no such prize will be awarded this year. That does not impact the awarding of the 2018 Nobel Prizes in other prize categories. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is a separate and independent Nobel Prize awarding body.

Information about all announcements of the prize-awarding institutions can be found here.

The press conferences will be broadcast, without any pre-registration, at www.kva.se and www.nobelprize.com.

Please follow us on Twitter @vetenskapsakad for the latest news from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Dates for announcements at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences 2018:

The Nobel Prize in Physics - Tuesday, 2 October, 11:45 a.m. at the earliest

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences (Kungl. Vetenskapsakademien), Session Hall, Lilla Frescativägen 4A, Stockholm

Registration and valid press ID required. The press conference is open only for journalists and photographers, covering this year's prize.

http://www.kva.se/pressroom

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry - Wednesday, 3 October, 11:45 a.m. at the earliest

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Session Hall, Lilla Frescativägen 4A, Stockholm

http://www.kva.se/pressroom

Registration and valid press ID required. The press conference is open only for journalists and photographers, covering this year's prize.

The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of AlfredNobel - Monday, 8 October, 11:45 a.m. at the earliest

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Session Hall, Lilla Frescativägen 4A, Stockholm

http://www.kva.se/pressroom

Registration and valid press ID required. The press conference is open only for journalists and photographers, covering this year's prize.

For questions, please contact Jessica Balksjö Nannini, Press Officer, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences,jessica.balksjo@kva.se or + 46-70-673-96-50.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences values your privacy and strives for the optimal protection of your personal data. Pursuant to the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which regulates the processing of personal data, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences would like to confirm that you still wish to receive information from us.

If you do not wish to receive information from us, or you would like to contact us due to our processing of your personal data, please call us on +46 8 673 95 00 or email press@kva.se.

Read more about how your personal data is processed in the Academy's Privacy Policy.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/kungl--vetenskapsakademien/r/announcements-of-the-nobel-prize-and-the-sveriges-riksbank-prize-in-economic-sciences-2018,c2531915