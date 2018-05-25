Resource investment firm Cadence Minerals announced on Friday that its annual profit for the year leading up to 31 March almost doubled after the company managed to cut finance costs. The AIM-traded company's pretax profit rose 95% to £1.2m, something the firm attributed to the rising use of electric and hybrid cars resulting in increasing demand for batteries that use minerals including lithium, cobalt, nickel and rare earth elements. Cadence said cobalt lithium, nickel and rare earth elements ...

