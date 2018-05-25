London and Dublin listed venture capital firm Draper Esprit announced on Friday that it will raise £176m in long-term capital to enable it to invest further in European technology companies. The company, which already has around £570m of assets under management in venture capital businesses in Europe, said it intends to issue approximately 27.4m shares at a price of 420.00 pence each, representing a discount of 6.7% to the closing mid-market price of 450.00p per share on Thursday. Simon Cook, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...