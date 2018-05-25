Markets in Asia finished slightly lower on Friday, following reports that a planned landmark summit between US president Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un had been cancelled by Washington. The Nikkei 225 was ahead just 0.06% at 22,450.79, as the yen strengthened 0.01% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 109.25. Airline stocks flew higher in Tokyo after an overnight fall in oil prices, while the mining and oil sectors were lower on the broader Topix index, by 2.82% and 0.87% ...

