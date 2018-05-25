Orders of US goods made to last more than three years fell by slightly more than expected last month, as orders for civilian aircraft slowed down a bit. Total durable goods orders shrank by 1.7% month-on-month to reach $248.5bn, according to the Department of Commerce. The consensus forecast had been for a decline of 1.4%. Excluding transportation, orders were 0.9% higher to $161.4bn, helped by big increases in those of primary metals, fabricated metal products, machinery and computers and ...

