Social Language Learning App to Compete in Popular Industry Alongside Babbel and Duolingo

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2018) - Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP) (OTC Pink: HLLPF) (FSE: 27H) ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") provider of rapidly growing international social messaging, travel and language learning mobile apps is pleased to announce that it has just launched its new companion app to Hello Pal that is dedicated to language learning - Language Pal.

Language Pal is the second companion app to the Company's popular social-focused app, Hello Pal. While the previous companion app, Travel Pal, is targeted at the travel sector by providing a much more social experience for travelers, Language Pal is focused solely on the language learning sector and aims to make language learning a much more social affair for learners.

"With Language Pal, learning a language no longer has to be confined to the traditional private interaction between teacher and learner or machine and learner," said KL Wong, Founder and CEO of Hello Pal. "Learners can now learn from and with each other, drawing support and motivation from a large community of users. We left Language Pal as our third offering to launch with our current large global user base. While the language learning space is incredibly popular and growing rapidly, especially in Asia, there is still ample room for competition. Language Pal has a solid advantage in it being highly socially engaging as well as having an immediate established group of users."

A large emphasis has also been placed on the role of users as teachers, with the intention of enabling all users to give guidance, help and even high-quality teaching of their native language to learners.

As a key method to incentivize users to help each other, the Company is working with partners to implement an in-app payment and rewards system across all three apps, so that users become much more motivated to help others, whether it is in the form of teaching another student, hosting a traveler, or even as simple as leaving a helpful comment on a user's Moments post.

"With our upcoming payment and rewards system, we are aiming to create a community that's much more invested in the platform," said Mr. Wong.

To download the Language Pal app please visit the IOS or Android store. For information with respect to the Company or the contents of this news release, please contact Ryan Johnson, Corporate Development at (604) 683-0911 or visit the website at hellopal.com. Email inquiries can be directed to: investors@hellopal.com.

To view a demo of the Hello Pal app please follow this link: Hello Pal Demonstration

To view a demo of the Travel Pal app please follow this link: Travel Pal Demonstration

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, travel and language learning. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

Hello Pal, was the first app released to the public and experienced rapid growth building a diverse and active global user base. Travel Pal and Language Pal are the second and third companion apps to launch. Both apps benefit immensely from the existing and ever expanding globally based group of users. Each new app will launch with this established rapidly growing user base accelerating their adoption.

