

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oscar-winning Danny Boyle will be the director of the 25th official James Bond film. Daniel Craig will reprise his role as James Bond for one last time in the unnamed film.



Boyle worked with Craig for a mini James Bond film he made for the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony. This will be the fifth and final time that the 49-year-old star playing the secret agent.



James Bond will return to U.S. cinemas on November 8, 2019, with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world.



The film will be produced by Eon Productions and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have teamed up on the screenplays for the last six Bond installments, are writing the script this time too.



Production on Bond 25 is set to begin on 3 December at the UK's Pinewood Studios under the supervision of Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.



MGM is distributing the film in the U.S., while Universal will distribute the film in the UK and internationally.



