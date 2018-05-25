Hush: Let's Build the First Participative, Regulated, Tokenized and Cryptocurrency Compatible Bank

LUXEMBOURG, EUROPE / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2018 / Hush's ambition is to create the first regulated, participative and tokenized model for simplified services so that users cans use their money in FIAT and/or crypto-currencies.
Hush is a neobank that has been thought and created by Éric Charpentier, ex-founder of Morning which is also a French neobank.
In order to rethink and reinvent the mutualism banking model combined with a mobile and decentralized environment, he is now working with a small team whose members have prior skill and experience in banking regulation and crypto-currencies.
The increased usage of crypto-currencies, especially the Initial Coin Offerings (raising money through tokens), opens new perspectives in order to transform the traditional banking model, supported by users' community which will allow to innovate as well as ensure a longlasting economical independence, states Éric Charpentier (CEO of Hush).
Our aim is to federate an active community of users with a double objective:
- Offering to well informed users concerning the crypto environment, a regulated model in order to develop a daily utilization of crypto-currencies/euro;
- Opening new perspectives to the inexperienced users about the crypto-currencies sector as well as enjoying an innovating mobile bank service using FIAT.
Indeed, Hush's approach will be practical, rational and educational. after applying for the Payment Institution authorization, Hush will propose several functionalities in accordance with users expectations with our Premium model, and particularly:
- Opening accounts by invitation or sponsoring programs with the users' initiative.
- A Premium payment card including a reinforced security and an innovating usage.
- A crypto wallet in order to safely manage user's investments.
- An instantaneous conversion service of crypto-currencies with the possibility for the users to spend their money whenever they want.
- The proposition of proactive insurances.
- An account project for users so that they can finance and realize their project and fix objectives for themselves.
Hush has the ambition to organise a collective and decentralized governance model for users, and to federate a community with strong convictions and be opened to the crypto-currencies.
The token USH, created as an instrument of values, is the key point of these objectives. Our unique economic model with this token USH enrolls these long term objectives.
Hush ICO Website: https://ico.hush.lu/
Hush Twitter: https://twitter.com/HushLine
Telegram: https://t.me/hushline
