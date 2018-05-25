Hush: Let's Build the First Participative, Regulated, Tokenized and Cryptocurrency Compatible Bank

LUXEMBOURG, EUROPE / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2018 / Hush's ambition is to create the first regulated, participative and tokenized model for simplified services so that users cans use their money in FIAT and/or crypto-currencies.

Hush is a neobank that has been thought and created by Éric Charpentier, ex-founder of Morning which is also a French neobank.

In order to rethink and reinvent the mutualism banking model combined with a mobile and decentralized environment, he is now working with a small team whose members have prior skill and experience in banking regulation and crypto-currencies.

The increased usage of crypto-currencies, especially the Initial Coin Offerings (raising money through tokens), opens new perspectives in order to transform the traditional banking model, supported by users' community which will allow to innovate as well as ensure a longlasting economical independence, states Éric Charpentier (CEO of Hush).

Our aim is to federate an active community of users with a double objective:

Offering to well informed users concerning the crypto environment, a regulated model in order to develop a daily utilization of crypto-currencies/euro;

Opening new perspectives to the inexperienced users about the crypto-currencies sector as well as enjoying an innovating mobile bank service using FIAT.

In addition, today, many banks block transactions with cryptocurrency exchanges, preventing cryptocurrency users from freely using their cryptocurrency money. That's why Hush wants to be a native NeoBank to understand and meet the expectations of cryptocurrency users.

Indeed, Hush's approach will be practical, rational and educational. after applying for the Payment Institution authorization, Hush will propose several functionalities in accordance with users expectations with our Premium model, and particularly: