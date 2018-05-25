Upstream gas company Echo Energy has successfully raised £8.5m through the issue of 71.18m new ordinary shares in the company at 12p each. Since Echo's acquisition of its Argentinian portfolio and re-admission to AIM back in January, the firm kicked off its "busy" work programme in the South American nation and, along with its partner Compan~i´a General de Combustibles, has completed workovers of three existing wells at its Fracción D asset. Given the "early successes" of the Argentinian ...

