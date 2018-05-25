Consumer sentiment in the US was weaker than originally estimated in May, according to the final reading from the University of Michigan. The consumer sentiment index printed at 98.0 from 98.8 in April and 97.1 in May 2017, down from the initial reading of 98.8. Meanwhile, the current economic conditions index fell to 111.8 from 114.9 in April and 111.7 in May last year. The index of consumer expectations rose to 89.1 in May from 88.4 the month before and 87.7 in May 2017. Survey of Consumers ...

