

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets traded modestly to the upside throughout the first half of Friday's session, but then began to pare their early gains around midday. The markets ended the session with mixed results.



Traders are keeping a close eye on the political situation in Spain after the Socialists called for a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. Rajoy responded in a televised press conference, stating, 'As far as it's in my power, it is evident that I want the legislature to last four years.'



North Korea has responded to yesterday's summit cancelation by U.S. President Trump by saying they remain open to talks. Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan saying Pyongyang hoped for a 'Trump-style solution' to the standoff over its nuclear weapons program.



Trump subsequently said in a post on Twitter, 'Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea.'



'We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell!' he added.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.14 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.18 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.02 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.65 percent, but the CAC of France fell 0.11 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.18 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.14 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank advanced 0.08 percent. Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said the bank is on the right track to achieve the planned cost reductions and revenue growth of 900 million euros per year by 2022 at the latest.



Bayer climbed 0.77 percent after confirming its currency-adjusted outlook for fiscal 2018.



In Paris, wine and spirits company Pernod Ricard advanced 1.68 percent after it announced a deal to produce and distribute whiskey in Myanmar.



In London, gambling firm GVC Holdings jumped 4.37 percent after forecasting higher cost synergies from its acquisition of Ladbrokes Coral.



Centamin plunged 18.29 percent after it slashed its production forecast at its Sukari gold mine.



Germany's business confidence remained stable in May after falling for five straight months, survey data from the Munich-based Ifo Institute showed Friday. The business climate index came in at 102.2 in May, unchanged from April. This was the lowest reading since last May. The score was forecast to drop to 102 from April's originally estimated reading of 102.1.



The UK economy expanded at a weaker pace, as estimated, in the first quarter, second estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday. Gross domestic product grew 0.1 percent sequentially in the first quarter, slower than the 0.4 percent expansion registered in the fourth quarter. The rate came in line with the estimate published on April 27.



UK mortgage approvals increased in April after falling in March, data from UK Finance showed Friday. The number of loans approved for house purchases increased to 38,049 in April from 37,606 in March.



With orders for transportation equipment pulling back sharply, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing a bigger than expected decrease in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the month of April.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders slumped by 1.7 percent in April after spiking by an upwardly revised 2.7 percent in March. Economists had expected orders to drop by 1.4 percent compared to the 2.6 percent jump that had been reported for the previous month.



Consumer sentiment in the U.S. unexpectedly saw a modest deterioration in the month of May, according to revised data released by the University of Michigan on Friday. The report said the consumer sentiment index for May was downwardly revised to 98.0 from the preliminary reading of 98.8.



Economists had expected the consumer sentiment index to be unrevised at 98.8, which would have been unchanged from the final April reading.



