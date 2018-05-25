One Stop Systems, Inc.: OSS to Present at 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference on June 4, 2018

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2018 / OSS (NASDAQ: OSS), a leading provider of high-performance computing systems, has been invited to present at 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference being held on June 4-6, 2018 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, California.

OSS President and CEO Steve Cooper is scheduled to present on Monday, June 4, at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time. He will be joined by the company's CFO John Morrison with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day. Management will discuss OSS record quarter for Q1, new product introductions, and opportunity to deploy its GPU computing solutions into military aircraft.

The presentation will be also webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.onestopsystems.com.

The LD Micro Invitational Conference is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for small/micro-cap companies, with more than 230 names presenting to 1,000+ attendees. The conference will also feature a variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, as well as evening social events.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

View OSS' LD Micro profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/OSS

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually. In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. For more information about LD Micro, go to www.ldmicro.com/events.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures high performance compute accelerators, flash storage arrays and customized servers for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications. OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe flash cards to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company's innovative hardware and Ion Accelerator Software offers exceptional performance and unparalleled scalability. OSS products are available directly, through global distributors, or via its SkyScale cloud services. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

