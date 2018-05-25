London stocks ended higher going into the bank holiday despite confirmation that the UK economy barely grew in the first quarter, with the overall mood generally a bit brighter on the back of North Korea's conciliatory response to US President Trump's cancellation of their summit. The FTSE 100 finished up by 0.18% to 7,730.28, while the pound was down 0.45% against the dollar at 1.33215 but little changed versus the euro at 1.1418, held back by the GDP figures and reports of a breakdown in ...

