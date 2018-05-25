Investment management firm Brooks Macdonald announced on Friday that Enra Group chairman David Stewart has been appointed as a non-executive director, with immediate effect. The AIM-traded company said that Stewart, who is also set to become a member of the audit committee and the risk & compliance committee, also holds non-executive director positions of HSBC Private Bank (UK) Limited, LSL Property Services plc and M&S Bank. Stewart is a chartered accountant and formerly chief executive of ...

