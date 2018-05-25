Pawar Law Group: KLIC REMINDER: Pawar Announces Deadline in Class Action- KLIC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) from November 16, 2017 through May 10, 2018, both dates inclusive ("Class Period") of the important July 10, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Kulicke and Soffa investors under the federal securities laws. To join the Kulicke and Soffa class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/kulicke-and-soffa-industries-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kulicke and Soffa's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017 could no longer be relied upon due to misstated warranty accruals; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

