DataBlockChain.io Officially Announces the Release of Its MVP

CAMANA BAY, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2018 / Camana Bay, Cayman Islands Blockchain-based data company DataBlockChain.iohas officially announced the release of its MVP (try it here). The DataBlockChain.io team couldn't be more excited to unveil what they have been working on.

"It's a truly exciting breakthrough for our project and the data industry as a whole. It gives prospective data source vendors and data purchasers the opportunity to see how our platform is truly changing the data marketplace," said DataBlockChain.io CTO Jesse Brown. "We believe that this will demonstrate to our community just how committed we are to providing real and tangible value to the global data ecosystem."

DataBlockChain.io is a revolutionary data repository that stands to disrupt the way that companies and individuals gather premium data. Its product will democratize data, making it more readily available and less expensive than the current methods of data gathering and vetting. In doing so, clients can access specific data sets in a cost-effective and transparent way, collecting exactly what they need without paying for extraneous data.

The MVP is live for use from May 23, 2018 onward. The alpha version will allow for selection from 100+ million records out of a pool of an already existing 3+ billion records with valuable demographic and psychographic attributes being available for access in seconds. The data payment transaction will be conducted on the Blockchain in minutes in both an efficient and transparent manner.

Metamask will be used for the MVP to conduct transactions on the platform while using the Rinkeby Test Network to verify transactions. For the final version, DataBlockChain.io will implement its own browser-based DBC wallet that will allow for its own DBCC token and others to be stored and exchanged. In the MVP's current form, users can purchase data, download and sample it, see previous purchases and verify purchase transactions on the Blockchain.

DataBlockChain.io has provided tutorial videos on how to use the MVP, download and use Metamask and how to acquire test funds for the Rinkeby Test Network that the MVP will be running on.

DataBlockChain.io's Pre-Sale phase is set to begin on May 27 at 1:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (UTC -4).

