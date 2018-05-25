Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their new report on the global nuclear decommissioning market. This updated report will provide detailed market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The latest report will follow up on Technavio's previous nuclear decommissioning market research, offering an up-to-date analysis of the market concerning the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall global environment. The report will also provide new predictions for the forecast period based on an in-depth analysis of the market.

The upgraded research report on the global nuclear decommissioning market is an integral part of Technavio's power portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the power market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include power rental accessories, industrial wastewater treatment equipment, wind tower, and electrical protective equipment.

Market at a glance

Technavio's previous report on the global nuclear decommissioning market projected that by capacity, the PWR segment accounted for almost 85% of the total market share during 2015 and dominated the nuclear decommissioning market. The scheduled decommissioning of a number of PWR reactors is expected to fuel the demand from this market segment.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "New stringent regulations required upgrades and digitization of several systems. Digitization guarantees that any sudden change in any of the reactor properties gets highlighted immediately and helps concerned personnel take necessary measures without delay. Vendors constantly invest in R&D to use robots in areas with high radiation levels and in the critical steps involved in the decommissioning process of the nuclear reactor."

Technavio's new report on the global nuclear decommissioning market will evaluate the major geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive vendor landscape and revenue share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global nuclear decommissioning market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

