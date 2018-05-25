The "EU: Synthetic Organic Coloring Matter And Pigments Market Report Analysis And Forecast To 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the EU synthetic organic coloring matter market, providing a comprehensive analysis and the most recent data on its market size and volume, EU trade, price dynamics, domestic production, and turnover in the industry. The market trends section reveals the main issues and uncertainties concerning the industry, while the medium-term outlook uncovers market prospects. The attractivity index (IB Index) summarizes the source of existing opportunities as they appear in this market, as well as an interpretation of the trade figures.

Product Coverage:

Synthetic organic coloring matter, whether or not chemically defined, preparations based on synthetic organic coloring matter, synthetic organic products of a kind used as fluorescent brightening agents or as luminophores, whether or not chemically defined, color lakes and preparations based on color lakes.

Pigments and preparations based on titanium dioxide, used as a coloring matter.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Volume and Value

3.2 Trade Balance

3.3 Market Structure by Countries

3.4 Market Opportunities by Countries

3.5 Market Forecast to 2025

4. Domestic Production

4.1 Production from 2007-2016

4.2 Production by Types

4.3 Production by Countries

5. Imports

5.1 Imports from 2007-2016

5.2 Imports by Types

5.3 Imports by Countries

5.4 Import Prices by Types and Countries

6. Exports

6.1 Exports from 2007-2016

6.2 Exports by Types

6.3 Exports by Countries

6.4 Export Prices

7. Prices and Price Development

7.1 Producer Prices on the Domestic Market

7.2 Producer Prices on the Non Domestic Market

8. Trade Structure and Channels

8.1 Major Trade Channels

8.2 Price Structure

9. Business Environment Overview

9.1 Structural Profile

9.2 Country Analysis

9.3 Size Class Analysis

10. Company Profiles

