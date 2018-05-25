SYNC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Synacor, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 4, 2018 (SYNC)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Synacor, Inc. ("Synacor") (NASDAQ: SYNC) securities between May 4, 2016, and March 15, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/synacor-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Synacor was unlikely to receive significant revenues from its contract with AT&T until 2018; (ii) as such, the Company's revenue forecasts issued during the Class Period were materially false and misleading; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Synacor shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

If you suffered a loss in Synacor you have until June 4, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/synacor-inc?wire=1.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Tax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong