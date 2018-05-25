Technavio projects the global geosynthetics marketto post a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period, 2018-2022. The rising awareness about environmental protection is a key driver, which is expected to impact market growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005707/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global geosynthetics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Environmental protection and sustainable development have emerged as important factors for many nations across the globe, with more than 20 global environmental treaties being signed. Governments are strictly monitoring and regulating the disposal of industrial and animal waste to prevent environmental degradation. The use of geomembranes and geosynthetic clay liners (GCL) as bottom-liners for waste containment, cut-off walls, and landfill enclosures and covers are mandated by environmental agencies. This is expected to positively impact market growth during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of robust membranes as one of the key emerging trends to drive the global geosynthetics market:

Development of robust membranes

Geomembranes are used in a wide variety of applications such as liners for waste, radioactive and hazardous materials, and water conveyance canals. They are also used as covers for landfills, power plants, and provide water-proofing solutions. The increased use of geomembranes drives the demand for strong, robust, and rigid geomembranes.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research, "HDPE geomembranes are quickly disfigured, leaked, punctured, and torn when they are subjected to huge weights. Therefore, manufacturers are developing innovative geomembranes to cater to the needs of existing users and explore other potential markets."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global geosynthetics marketby type (geotextiles, geomembrane, geogrids, and others) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The geotextiles segment dominated the market accounting for over 52% in 2017, which is expected to increase further by 2022. The geogrids segment is the only other segment which will exhibit growth during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global geosynthetics market was led by APAC which accounted for over 39% share followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to witness a significant increase of close to 2% in its market share over the forecast period, thereby consolidating its lead.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005707/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com