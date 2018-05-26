Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global anesthesia video laryngoscope market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180526005018/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global anesthesia video laryngoscope market from 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous anesthesia video laryngoscope market research, to offer an up-to-date analysis of the market with regards to the innovations, current competitive landscape and latest trends and drivers, to provide new predictions for the forecast period.

The upgraded research report on the anesthesia video laryngoscope market is an integral part of Technavio's patient monitoring devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the patient monitoring devices market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include cerebral and tissue oximetry devices, neurophysiology needles and electrodes, deep brain stimulation, blood pressure monitoring testing, and multiparameter patient monitoring equipment.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Anesthesia video laryngoscope market at a glance

Technavio's previous report on the global anesthesia video laryngoscope market projected that the Americas showed the highest potential. As the use of anesthesia video laryngoscopes during surgeries helps increase patient comfort and minimize risks of cross-contamination, an increase in the number of surgeries in areas of orthopedics, cardiovascular diseases, cosmetics, and trauma will lead to the steady growth of this market over the next few years.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The high portability and ease of use of anesthesia video laryngoscopes is a major factor driving growth in the market. It has been observed that several manufacturers have started developing anesthesia video laryngoscopes that are wireless, lightweight, self-contained, and battery operated as they are easy to use. These devices have a longer battery life and allow physicians to obtain data within a limited duration, track patients' health status, and maintain and update medical records. Physicians can quickly switch to anesthesia video laryngoscopes without the extra hassle of training, as portable anesthesia video laryngoscopes have similar configurations and functions as conventional angulated and curved laryngoscopes."

Technavio's new on the report on the global anesthesia video laryngoscope market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global anesthesia video laryngoscope market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global anesthesia video laryngoscope market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180526005018/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com