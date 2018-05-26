Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global blood pressure monitoring testing market. This new report will provide an analysis of the market based on the latest trends and drivers expected to impact the market during 2018-2022.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global blood pressure monitoring testing market from 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape vis-à-vis the global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the existing market scenario.

The upgraded research report on the global blood pressure monitoring testing market is an integral part of Technavio's patient monitoring devicesportfolio. Technavio's market research reports on patient monitoring solutions highlight the importance of integration and connectivity of patient monitoring devices. It is forecast that this trend will precipitate strategic collaborations and acquisitions among medical device companies in the patient monitoring device market. Some of the topics covered include deep brain stimulation, echocardiography (ECG) devices, and video laryngoscopes.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global blood pressure monitoring testing market identified Americas as the leading market in 2015 with a market share of over 43%. The region is expected to experience significant growth due to an increase in the elderly and obese population who may need treatment for cardiovascular problems. Technological advances and the easy availability of BP monitoring devices in this region have resulted in the growth of the market in this region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "One of the primary drivers for this market is the rising preference for home healthcare monitoring which helps reduce hospital stays and associated costs. Consequently, people have started using digital, portable, and easy-to-use blood pressure monitors as they can be used at home and are highly accurate. This recent increase in the number of people opting for portable devices to manage their condition better will lead to the growth of this market."

Technavio's new report on the global blood pressure monitoring testing market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and forecast through 2022

Emerging market trends

Top factors driving growth

Leading players and competitive landscape

Market challenges and growth opportunities

The report on the global blood pressure monitoring testing market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

