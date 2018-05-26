Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global e-commerce packaging market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global E-commerce packaging market from 2018-2022.

This market study will follow up on Technavio's previous chemicals for e-commerce packaging research, offering an up-to-date analysis based on the impact of prominent drivers and recent trends. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available.

The upgraded research report on the e-commerce packaging market is an integral part of Technavio's packaging portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the packaging market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include aluminum foil packaging, packaging machinery, vials primary packaging, airfreight forwarding, and paper and paperboard container and packaging.

E-commerce packaging market: an overview of the market

Technavio's previous report on the global e-commerce packaging market projected that APAC showed the highest potential in 2016 with a market share of nearly 35% when compared to Europe, North America, and ROW. In countries such as China, India, and Japan, most of the growth comes from an increase in the demand for corrugated boxes. The development of e-commerce in the region has augmented the cross-border and direct-to-consumer deliveries of products. The region is expected to witness immense growth as the e-commerce players actively investing to improve their logistics platforms.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Cross-border online shopping is the latest development in the e-commerce market, especially in the emerging markets. Factors such as attractive offers, availability of desired products, and specialized products have surged the cross-border e-commerce market, thereby increasing the demand for e-commerce packaging. The cross-border e-commerce includes the online shopping of goods in a particular country which is subsequently shipped overseas. The liberalization of trade activities between countries has increased their export and import activities. Many emerging economies such as China, Brazil, and India are opening their markets to other countries due to the increase in foreign goods consumption, which will drive the growth prospects for e-commerce packaging."

Technavio's new on the report on the global e-commerce packaging marketwill evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape of the market

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global e-commerce packaging market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180526005030/en/

