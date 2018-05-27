A few weeks ago, we published that the Dow Theory Confirms US Stock Markets Still Bullish, With Profit Potentials Ahead in the US Stock Market. Our article today will provide our readers with an updated outlook for the US Stock market based on the recent performance of both the DJ Industrial and DJ Transportation. Back then, we published the following: When we look at the performance of both the DJ Industrial and transportation, both are at a major support area, both seem likely to take an upwards direction (path of the least resistance seems upwards). The Dow Jones industrial is even ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...