Cloudera Is a Beaten-Down Mid-Cap Big Data Play
The big data solutions segment is rapidly growing, and the future looks promising as companies look for ways to harness their data.
A mid-cap cloud-based big data play that has been battered to levels that are attractive is Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR).
It has been just over a year since Cloudera's initial public offering (IPO) at $15.00, and the path has been difficult, despite strong revenue growth.
Consider that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), an early pre-IPO investor in CLDR stock, paid $30.92 per share in 2014.
Cloudera stock has vastly underperformed the S&P 500 and NASDAQ, down.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
The big data solutions segment is rapidly growing, and the future looks promising as companies look for ways to harness their data.
A mid-cap cloud-based big data play that has been battered to levels that are attractive is Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR).
It has been just over a year since Cloudera's initial public offering (IPO) at $15.00, and the path has been difficult, despite strong revenue growth.
Consider that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), an early pre-IPO investor in CLDR stock, paid $30.92 per share in 2014.
Cloudera stock has vastly underperformed the S&P 500 and NASDAQ, down.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...